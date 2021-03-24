Emin Yeritsyan elected vice-president of the Congress of Council of Europe

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe has started 40th Session, in Strasbourg, France, the Union of Communities of Armenia reports.

On the occasion of the 40th Session, the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of regions elected vice-presidents. Emin Yeritsyan (Armenia, EPP/CCE), Councillor of the Community of Parakar and president of the Armenian delegation to the Congress, was elected vice-president of the Chamber of Local Authorities.

The source reminds that Emin Yeritsyan is one of the current vice-presidents of the CoE Congress, he has been elected to that position several times before.

Panorama.AM