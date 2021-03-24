Armenian Ambassador briefs Estonian MEP Sven Mikser on post-war situation in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran mkrtchyan poke with Member of European Parliament, ex-Foreign Minister of Estonia Mr. Sven Mikser.

The Ambassador briefed the MEP on the situation in and around Artsalh after the the Azerbaijani aggression, Turkey’s destructive role, situation with the Armenian PoW in Baku and the need for their immediate return,

Reference was made to the domestic situation in Armenia, the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the eastern Partnership programme.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked Sven Mikser, as the CEPA was signed under the Estonian Chairmanship of the EU Council, and Estonia was the first EU member state to ratify it January 2018.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu