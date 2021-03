Armenia lifts martial law

The National Assembly on Wednesday voted in favor of the bill on lifting the martial law in Armenia.

The proposal, initiated by the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions, received support with 118 votes “for” and one vote “against”. Only one lawmaker abstained from voting.

Armenia declared martial law and a general mobilization after Azerbaijan launched military hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on September 27.

