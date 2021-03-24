Armen Sarkissian Мet with the President of the National Academy of Sciences Radik Martirosyan and the Vice -President Yuri Shukuryan

The President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian met with Academician Radik Martirosyan, the President of the RA National Academy of Sciences, and Academician Yuri Shukuryan, the Vice-President of the RA National Academy of Sciences.

They touched upon the problems and development prospects of the science sphere in Armenia and in that context, the legislative package “On Higher Education and Science” authored by the Government.

The interlocutors agreed that the new legislation should contribute to the development of the field and create a basis for progress.

