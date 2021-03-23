Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love

The Armenian Council of America is proud to sponsor the Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love.

The event organized by the Sindhi Foundation stems from a belief in universal human rights, the Long Walk for Freedom, Nature and Love will raise awareness for climate change and global human rights violations.

Like our Armenian ancestors before us, too many human beings around the world face the appalling realities of enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and forced conversions. Amidst it all, those with the power to act stand by as global temperatures rise beyond the point of no return, sparking unprecedented fires, droughts, and massive storms.

The Armenian Council of America joins the call for an end to these transgressions through this march.

Stretching from New York City to Washington DC., the Long Walk will cross through five states: Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Along the way, participants will meet with community members, human rights groups, and political leaders who wish to support the fight against climate change and human rights violations. The 350-mile march will end in Washington D.C., with a meeting between Long Walk participants and members of US Congress.

Tentative dates

April 4th in New York, April 5th and 6th Meetings in New York and Long March starts from April 7th and ends by April 29th.

More information can be found here.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.

Massis Post