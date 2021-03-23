Armenia to join Earth Hour campaign on March 27

Armenia will observe the Earth Hour on Saturday, March 27. The lights in the streets of capital Yerevan and other major cities will go down from 20։30-21։30 to show support for protecting our planet and stopping climate change.

Starting as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is now the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring millions of people to take action for our planet and nature.

The number of participants is growing every year. About 180 countries have joined the campaign this year.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu