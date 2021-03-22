The bust of Armenian writer Shushanik Kurghinyan stoled from Komitas pantheon

The police of Yerevan Shengavit department is investigating the theft of Armenian poet Shushanik Kurghinyan’a bust from Yerevan Komitas pantheon. As Panorama.am was told at the press service of the Police, the report was received on March 20. The circumstances of the incident are being checked.

To note, Shushanik Kurghinyan was an Armenian writer who became a catalyst in the development of socialist and feminist poetry.

This is the second case of vandalism in Yerevan over the recent days. Earlier, a bronze statue of boy from the central Yerevan park dedicated to the 2800th anniversary was stolen by unidentified people.

