Posters presenting Armenian heritage as Azerbaijani removed from London metro

Siranush Ghazanchyan

After the formal complaints put forward by the Embassy of Armenia as well as the UK-Armenian community organizations, the offensive posters at the London Underground, displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani, have now been removed from the Transport for London (TfL) network, the Armenian Embassy in UK informs.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu