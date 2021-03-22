PM says Artsakh Davtyan’s appointment as Army Chief comes into force by virtue of law

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan is considered appointed to the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces by virtue of law, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement.

Guided by the relevant provisions of the Constitution, the RA Law on the Status of Servicemen “Military Service”, the Prime Minister in 2021 On March 10, 2012, a proposal was submitted to the President of the Republic to appoint Artak Davtyan Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, attaching a draft decree.

2021 On March 11, the Prime Minister’s Office received the President’s objections to the above-mentioned draft.

The objections submitted by the President of the Republic were not accepted by the Prime Minister, about which a letter was sent to the President of the Republic on the same day with relevant justifications.

Taking into account the fact that the President of the Republic did not sign the draft submitted by the Prime Minister within the timeframe set forth in Article 35.1, Part 3 of the RA Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen, he did not apply to the Constitutional Court, being guided by Article 139, Part 3 of the Constitution. , as well as according to Article 35.1, Part 6 of the RA Law on Military Service, Status of Servicemen, 2021. Artak Davtyan has been legally appointed Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces since March 22, 2006.

