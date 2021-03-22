French Ambassador visits Aznavour Center in Yerevan

On March 22, the Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte visited the Aznavour Centre, that serves as a warehouse for the new cargo of humanitarian aid that arrived in Armenia from France.

This new batch of 105 tones of aid was sent to Armenia by sea freights, then transported to Yerevan by land with the support of the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

The customs clearance of humanitarian cargo was carried out by the Aznavour Foundation in accordance with the applicable legislation.

This batch of humanitarian aid includes medical supplies, in particular functional medical beds, as well as clothing and hygiene items.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu