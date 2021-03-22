Armenian State Commission for Economic Competition Protection and Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service Sign MoU

Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan, who is on a working visit to the Russian Federation, had a meeting with Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation Maksim Shaskolsky.

The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia and the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding in the competition policy sector through which the parties will cooperate through exchange of experience with regard to the conduct of studies of cases regarding violations of anti-monopoly/competition legislation, law-enforcement practice, increase and methods of qualification of employees, advocacy for competition and other directions.

Gevorgyan underscored the high level of cooperation and friendly ties established with the Federal Antimonopoly Service during the years and expressed confidence that the signing of the memorandum will lay the foundation for deepening the partnership and raising the partnership to a qualitatively higher level.

