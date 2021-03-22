Armenian National team arrives in Switzerland

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian National team has arrived in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the Football Federation of Armenia informs.

The team will start preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers J group match against Lichtenstein, which will take place on March 25.

Armenian National team players playing abroad have also joined our team, which will stay at Walhalla hotel in St. Gallen.

The team will have its first training tonight in the Uzwil city stadium, 25km from St. Gallen.

