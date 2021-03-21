Underpass in downtown Yerevan reopens after renovation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The underpass connecting Mashtots (Manushyan) Park with Diana Abgar Park was opened on Mashtots Avenue today after renovation, Spokesperson for Yerevan Municipality Hakob Karapetyan informs.

The construction was done by “Tashir” group in cooperation with Yerevan Municipality.

The underground passage is accessible, convenient for people with mobility impairments, it is equipped with an escalator, a wheelchair transporting device. There are also a number of shops and public catering facilities in the underpass.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu