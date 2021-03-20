It is a stress for us every time to cross under Azeri flags, the head of Kajaran community says

The residents of Syunik province have shown their real attitude toward the current leaders of Armenia, the head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan stated on Saturday during the congress of “Reviving Armenia” party. Arushanyan’s remarks came when asked to comment on Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan’s statement that Pashinyan would get more votes in Syunik than in Yerevan at present and during the elections.

Board member at “Revivng Armenia” party, head of Meghri community Mkhitar Zakaryan, in turn, said, dignity and honor are some of the characteristics Syunik residents have been known for.

“It is below my dignity to respond to Alen Simonyan’s remarks. If his predictions come true I will accept I do not know well my people,” Zakaryan said.

As to possible visits of the representatives of the government to Syunik province, Zakaryan noted they would hardly dare to visit Syunik and pass near the Shurnukh dangerous areas, where the Azeri forces are deployed.

Head of Kajaran community Manvel Paramazyan, who is also a board member at the party, stressed that Syunik has always been united, and there can be no second opinion on that.

“I feel pain every time to cross under the flags of Azerbaijan. That is a stress for our people. Syunik residents are the ones who bear it. During the elections they will show their character,” said Paramazyan.

The heads of communities stated that they enjoy respect among the locals, and the people are determined to support them during the elections. “Let me confess that I welcomed the new authorities in Armenia hoping for a change, yet we received only lies and empty promises. All of you have seen how we ended. That is the reason we called for the resignation of Pashinyan and will stick to our demand. We will continue till the end when a new government is formed.” said the head of Tatev community Murad Simonyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/20/Kajaran-community-head/2472567