Armenian-Russian pianist Eva Gevorgyan receives Yamaha grand piano for her extraordinary talent

Russian-Armenian piano prodigy Eva Gevorgyan has received a support within Armonia Young Talents Program. As the

Armenian Assembly reported on its Facebook page, the Assembly has presented Eva with Yamaha grand piano. Winner of numerous prizes and international awards for her extraordinary talent, Eva was named Young Yamaha Artist days ago and signed a two-year contract with Yamaha Corporation.

Earlier, the Armenian Assembly provided support to the young pianist in organizing her flight to the famous van Cliburn competition in the USA, Texas, Fort Worth, where Eva won the 2nd prize in the competition among 24 musicians from different countries. Eva also received the Press Award which highly underlined her extraordinary talent.

Eva Gevorgyan has received prizes in more than 40 international competitions for piano and composition—in the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Estonia, Malta, Kazakhstan, Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Russia, and Serbia. Born and raised in Moscow, she has studied with Natalia Trull at the Central Music School of the Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky State Conservatory, and has performed across Russia, Europe (including a Royal Albert Hall debut in April), Armenia, and in the United States. She also receives a scholarship from the International Academy of Music in Liechtenstein and participates regularly in its intensive music weeks and activities.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/20/Eva-Gevorgyan-Yamaha-grand-piano/2472344