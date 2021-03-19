Serj Tankian highlights Armenian protests in ‘Electric Yerevan’ video

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Serj Tankian has shared a music video for his song “Electric Yerevan,” which looks back at a series of Armenian protests, the Rolling Stone reports.

The clip, directed by Garin Hovannisian, offers a visual timeline of the events leading up to the 2015 protests and the ensuing 2018 Velvet Revolution. It also reveals the importance of peaceful protests around the world.

“The song was inspired by the successful Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia in the summer of 2015 where people protested against proposed hikes in utility prices,” Tankian said in a statement. “My writing from that time is inscribed word for word in the song.”

The song appears on Tankian’s new Elasticity EP, out now. The EP marks the System of a Down singer’s first solo release since 2013’s Orca. The musician previously shared a music video for the title track in February.

“When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose,” Tankian said of the EP in a statement. “As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with a SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu