Kim Kardashian and Kendall announce fresh fragrance collaboration

2021-03-19

Kim Kardashian’s latest fragrance collaboration has sister Kendall Jenner taking the reins.

The beauty mogul, 40, and her model sister, 25, announced the Kendall collection of fragrances on Thursday, sharing glamorous snaps of the sisters hanging out with horses to promote the fresh and flowery scents, out March 25th, the Daily Mail reports.  

Kim and Kendall looked like the queens of the desert in the shots where they both donned high fashion takes on Western chic.

The reality stars wowed wearing matching in leather corsets which accentuated their already awe-inspiring curves via structured silhouette as they posed besides two stunning black Friesian horses.

Continuing the cowboy-chic effect, they added tan jonpers, knee high boots and supple leather gloves.

In another set of shots, the ladies got close while kneeling on the straw-covered ground and letting their hair cascade over there shoulders in sensual waves while clutching onto the beautiful bottles of fragrance. 

They both donned dramatic bronzer and full lips for a sunkissed, outdoorsy look. 

