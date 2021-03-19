Azerbaijani Side Hands over to Armenian Bodies of 15 Servicemen

Azerbaijani side handed over today to the Armenian side bodies of other 15 killed servicemen considered missing by now, Aysor.am reports.

The bodies were handed over on the crossroad of Karmir Shuka-Shekher communities of Martuni region. The bodies were discovered in Fizuli region, Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

The identities of the killed servicemen will be revealed after forensic examination.

So far 1,518 bodies of killed have been found or handed over to the Armenian side.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency