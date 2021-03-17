Latvian culture figures, intellectuals call for release of Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Prominent artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of Latvia have made a statement, appealing to Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies, prisoners of war, and hostages and their return to Armenia, the Armenian Embassy to Latvia informs.
The statement reads:
“We, artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of the Republic of Latvia, professing our belief in the importance of humane values and joining the initiative of our Lithuanian colleagues, appeal to the authorities of Azerbaijan not to hinder the immediate return to the Republic of Armenian of prisoners of war (PoW) and other detainees, as well as the bodies of the soldiers killed in action and perished during the recent Karabakh war. According to our information, Armenia has already returned to Azerbaijan all PoWs.
We are certain that the unconditional and immediate return of all PoWs is one of the first steps necessary for the renewal of mutual trust between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.
We call the international community to join this humanitarian initiative thus helping overcome the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) caused by the recent war.”
Viktors Avotiņš – poet, publicist
Ināra Beļinkaja – president of the Booksellers Association, director of the company “Jānis Roze”, recipient of the order the Cross of Recognition
Dana Bjorka – actress, theatre director, director of the Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian theatre
Inguna Cepīte – writer, publisher
Diāna Dimza Dimme – artist, curator at the Latvian National Museum of Art
Ina Druviete ‒ professor of the University of Latvia
Andris Freibergs – stage designer, educator
Lauris Gundars – screenwriter, playwright, theatre director, educator
Rafi Haradžanjans – dr. art., recipient of the Order of the Three Stars
Alvis Hermanis – opera and theatre director, director of the New Riga Theatre
Nora Ikstena ‒ writer, recipient of the Order of the Three Stars
Ilze Jaunalksne-Rēdere – journalist
Viesturs Kairišs – film, opera and theatre director
Rēzija Kalniņa ‒ actress, theatre director
Andris Kalnozols – writer, theatre director, actor
Aiks Karapetjans – film and opera director
Agrita Kiopa – Vice-Rector for Science of the Riga Stradina University
Marina Kosteņecka – writer, recipient of the Order of the Three Stars
Pēteris Krilovs – film and theatre director, educator
Rolands Kronlaks – chairman of the board of the Latvian Composers Union
Maija Kūle ‒ dr. habil. phil., philosopher, member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Commander of the Order of the Three Stars
Zigmars Liepiņš – composer, chairman of the board of the Latvian National Opera (2013-2019), recipient of the Order of the Three Stars
Andra Manfelde ‒ writer
Evija Martinsone – opera singer
Arturs Maskats – composer
Agnese Meiere – journalist
Juris Millers – Dr. philol., producer
Jānis Nords – film director
Karine Paronjanca – painter
Kristīne Pasternaka – costume designer
Georgs Pelēcis – composer, professor of the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music
Juris Poškus – film director, screenwriter
Elena Privalova – organist, musicologist
Ainārs Roze – Dr. oec, chairman of the company “Jānis Roze” un “Jāņa Rozes apgāds”
Kristians Rozenvalds – public relations specialist
Ainārs Rubiķis ‒ conductor, music director of the Komische Oper Berlin
Dāvis Sīmanis – film director, educator
Ojārs Spārītis ‒ vice president of the Latvian Academy of Sciences
Inga Spriņģe – journalist
Andris Sprūds – director of the Latvian Institute of International Affairs
Baiba Strautmane – journalist
Babken Stepanjans – painter
Reinis Suhanovs – stage designer, theatre director
Oļegs Šapošņikovs ‒ theatre director, director of the Daugavpils theatre
Andrejs Šavrejs ‒ journalist
Gatis Šmits – film and theatre director
Horen Stalbe – musician
Leons Taivans ‒ profesor of the University of Latvia
Sonora Vaice – opera singer
Pēteris Vasks ‒ composer
Andris Veismanis – conductor
Dace Vīgante ‒ writer
Māra Zālīte – writer, honorary member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences
