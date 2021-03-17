Latvian culture figures, intellectuals call for release of Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prominent artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of Latvia have made a statement, appealing to Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies, prisoners of war, and hostages and their return to Armenia, the Armenian Embassy to Latvia informs.

The statement reads:

“We, artists, intellectuals and culture professionals of the Republic of Latvia, professing our belief in the importance of humane values and joining the initiative of our Lithuanian colleagues, appeal to the authorities of Azerbaijan not to hinder the immediate return to the Republic of Armenian of prisoners of war (PoW) and other detainees, as well as the bodies of the soldiers killed in action and perished during the recent Karabakh war. According to our information, Armenia has already returned to Azerbaijan all PoWs.

We are certain that the unconditional and immediate return of all PoWs is one of the first steps necessary for the renewal of mutual trust between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

We call the international community to join this humanitarian initiative thus helping overcome the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) caused by the recent war.”

Viktors Avotiņš – poet, publicist

Ināra Beļinkaja – president of the Booksellers Association, director of the company “Jānis Roze”, recipient of the order the Cross of Recognition

Dana Bjorka – actress, theatre director, director of the Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian theatre

Inguna Cepīte – writer, publisher

Diāna Dimza Dimme – artist, curator at the Latvian National Museum of Art

Ina Druviete ‒ professor of the University of Latvia

Andris Freibergs – stage designer, educator

Lauris Gundars – screenwriter, playwright, theatre director, educator

Rafi Haradžanjans – dr. art., recipient of the Order of the Three Stars

Alvis Hermanis – opera and theatre director, director of the New Riga Theatre

Nora Ikstena ‒ writer, recipient of the Order of the Three Stars

Ilze Jaunalksne-Rēdere – journalist

Viesturs Kairišs – film, opera and theatre director

Rēzija Kalniņa ‒ actress, theatre director

Andris Kalnozols – writer, theatre director, actor

Aiks Karapetjans – film and opera director

Agrita Kiopa – Vice-Rector for Science of the Riga Stradina University

Marina Kosteņecka – writer, recipient of the Order of the Three Stars

Pēteris Krilovs – film and theatre director, educator

Rolands Kronlaks – chairman of the board of the Latvian Composers Union

Maija Kūle ‒ dr. habil. phil., philosopher, member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Commander of the Order of the Three Stars

Zigmars Liepiņš – composer, chairman of the board of the Latvian National Opera (2013-2019), recipient of the Order of the Three Stars

Andra Manfelde ‒ writer

Evija Martinsone – opera singer

Arturs Maskats – composer

Agnese Meiere – journalist

Juris Millers – Dr. philol., producer

Jānis Nords – film director

Karine Paronjanca – painter

Kristīne Pasternaka – costume designer

Georgs Pelēcis – composer, professor of the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music

Juris Poškus – film director, screenwriter

Elena Privalova – organist, musicologist

Ainārs Roze – Dr. oec, chairman of the company “Jānis Roze” un “Jāņa Rozes apgāds”

Kristians Rozenvalds – public relations specialist

Ainārs Rubiķis ‒ conductor, music director of the Komische Oper Berlin

Dāvis Sīmanis – film director, educator

Ojārs Spārītis ‒ vice president of the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Inga Spriņģe – journalist

Andris Sprūds – director of the Latvian Institute of International Affairs

Baiba Strautmane – journalist

Babken Stepanjans – painter

Reinis Suhanovs – stage designer, theatre director

Oļegs Šapošņikovs ‒ theatre director, director of the Daugavpils theatre

Andrejs Šavrejs ‒ journalist

Gatis Šmits – film and theatre director

Horen Stalbe – musician

Leons Taivans ‒ profesor of the University of Latvia

Sonora Vaice – opera singer

Pēteris Vasks ‒ composer

Andris Veismanis – conductor

Dace Vīgante ‒ writer

Māra Zālīte – writer, honorary member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu