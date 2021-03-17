Gazprom to temporarily supply gas to Armenia through Azerbaijan – TASS

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Gazprom will temporarily supply gas to Armenia through Azerbaijan during the repair of the gas pipeline, TASS reports.

The website quotes Gazprom Export as saying that on March 16, Gazprom Export and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic signed a short-term contract for the transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Russian gas will be supplied to Armenia through Azerbaijan during scheduled maintenance work on the North Caucasus – South Caucasus gas pipeline.

“The work may take about three weeks. After the work is completed, gas will be transported through the previous route across the border of the Russian Federation and Georgia,” said Gazprom Export.

