Celebrating Art, Science, Service & Commerce: Leadership Sharing Experiences

Armenian Heritage Park is inviting you to join Celebrating Art, Science, Service & Commerce: Leadership Sharing Experiences on Wednesday, April 7 at 5pm ET, an exciting, inspiring public program celebrating contributions being made to life and culture in Art, Science, Service and Commerce, the words etched around the Labyrinth’s Circle at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston. This virtual public program is part of a series celebrating what unites and connects us including Celebrating Contributions of Our Nations Immigrants Honoring Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Leader & Philanthropist, the gala benefit of 2019 that supported the Endowed Fund for the Care of Armenian Heritage Park.

On April 7, six thought leaders—each leading by extraordinary example—will speak about their professional experiences and commitment to social good and making a difference. We will hear their individual stories and listen to their conversations and responses to submitted questions from audience members.

The leaders include Edward Casabian, an investor and early Uber employee; Julia Grove, picture editor for NBC’s This is Us; Avak Kahvejian, PhD, general partner at Flagship Pioneering; Councilor Julia Mejia, Councilor At-Large on the Boston City Council; Berj Najarian, Director of Football and Head Coach Administration for the New England Patriots and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar.

The program will be hosted by meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon from WCVB TV NewsCenter 5’s EyeOpener. Ann Zacarian from the Programs Planning Team for Friends of Armenian Heritage Park will offer the welcome message. Chief Marty Martinez from City of Boston Office of Health & Human Services will speak as well.

Each leader will highlight their experiences, celebrating leadership and commitment to social good.

For further information or to support the Park’s ongoing care and maintenance, please visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org/Support or email us at [email protected]. The mailing address is Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA 02171

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly