Armenian peacekeepers in Kosovo participate in multinational military exercises

The servicemen of the Armenian peacekeeping brigade in Kosovo participated in multinational military exercises, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

The Armenian servicemen offered first aid care to servicemen injured as a result of explosion in a simulated exercises and organised their evacuation. According to the source, the Armenian peacekeepers received high appraisal from the command staff of the military exercise.

Panorama.AM