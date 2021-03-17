Aliyev personally instructs to wipe off Armenian traces in Artsakh – Tigran Balayan

“The Azerbaijani dictator personally instructs to wipe off Armenian traces from the occupied areas in Artsakh,” Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Tigran Balayan tweeted on Wednesday, sharing photos of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent trip to Shushi and Hadrut.

During the trip, Aliyev has toured number of historical monuments and reportedly dubbed Armenian inscriptions on medieval churches as fake. After examining the videos of the trip, experts pointed to the fact that crosses from all churches where Aliyev visited were removed.

Earlier, Armenian expert in Turkish studies Varuzhan Geghamyan reported that the Azerbaijanis have destroyed Saint John the Baptist Church, commonly known as Kanach Zham (Green Chapel), in the Azerbaijani-held town of Shushi. Geghamyan shared a collage of satellite images of the church on 17 October 2020 and on 15 February 2021.

Panorama.AM