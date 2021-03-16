Robert Kocharyan: We can heal the wounds together and restore the country

Armenia’s second President, the first President of Artsakh Robert Kocharyan has posted a message on Facebook.

“The past 3-4 months were marked by numerous meetings with people, including with comrades-in-arms, political and public figures, members of the expert community, youth, journalists, doctors, representatives of the culture sector as well as our compatriots from Diaspora. We met on different occasions in the office, near the court building, even in Yerevan streets, Tsakhkadzor, on the plane. We talked about politics, the Karabakh war, the past but mostly focused on the future of Armenia. With deep love towards your Homeland, you further strengthened my confidence that together we can heal the wounds and restore our country,” Kocharyan wrote, thanking all his supporters.

Panorama.AM