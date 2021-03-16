David Babayan, Vagharshak Harutyunyan discuss issues related to Artsakh’s security

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The sides touched upon issues related to the security of Artsakh, the implementation of the peacekeeping mission, and the current political and military developments in the region.

Humanitarian issues were also discussed at the meeting. The Ministers, in particular, emphasized the need to intensify efforts to retrieve the bodies of the Armenian servicemen killed during the Azeri-Turkish armed aggression unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, as well as to release all the Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, highly appreciating the role of the Russian Federation peacekeeping forces in this process

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu