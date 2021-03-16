Central Bank chief: A large number of loans of killed Armenian soldiers and their relatives written off

A large number of loans of Armenian soldiers killed in the recent Artsakh war and their relatives were written off, Chairman of Armenia’s Central Bank Martin Galstyan told a news conference on Tuesday.

“According to the latest data, banks reviewed or wrote off a large number of loans, with a huge number of loans of the killed soldiers and their relatives written off,” Galstyan said.

He noted that loans together worth about 2 billion drams have already been written off.

“According to our estimates, these processes will continue; the system will write off about 3 billion drams of loans for the families and relatives of our killed and wounded soldiers at its own expense, without receiving any support,” he added.

He also said that a government-drafted bill adopted by the National Assembly refers to the episode that if banks write off or somehow assist in repaying loans of people, their tax liabilities are neutralized.

Panorama.AM