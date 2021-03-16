Central Bank chief: A large number of loans of killed Armenian soldiers and their relatives written off

A large number of loans of Armenian soldiers killed in the recent Artsakh war and their relatives were written off, Chairman of Armenia’s Central Bank Martin Galstyan told a news conference on Tuesday.
“According to the latest data, banks reviewed or wrote off a large number of loans, with a huge number of loans of the killed soldiers and their relatives written off,” Galstyan said.
He noted that loans together worth about 2 billion drams have already been written off.
“According to our estimates, these processes will continue; the system will write off about 3 billion drams of loans for the families and relatives of our killed and wounded soldiers at its own expense, without receiving any support,” he added.
He also said that a government-drafted bill adopted by the National Assembly refers to the episode that if banks write off or somehow assist in repaying loans of people, their tax liabilities are neutralized.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.