Mkhitaryan Set to Miss 3-4 Weeks

Roma were handed yet another blow on the injury front as its attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be out for the next three to four weeks due to a calf strain, RomaPress reports, citing Sky Sport.

The Armenian suffered the injury during Thursday’s Europa League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. He came up limp in the 35th minute and was replaced by Borja Mayoral in attack.

It’s terrible news for Roma and manager Paulo Fonseca as they enter the most crucial stage of their season. Mkhitaryan leads the team in both minutes played and goal involvement with nine goals and eight assists.

