Fresno State SAE, National Raisin Team Up to Donate $22,000 to Kids’ Centers in Armenia

FRESNO—The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Fresno State and National Raisin teamed up to raise $22,785 for the Armenian Missionary Association of America. National Raisin matched $10,000 that the fraternity raised for the AMAA ‘Shogh’ Day Centers.

The centers, located in Yerevan, Gyumri, and Vanadzor in Armenia, and Shushi and Askeran in Artsakh, are educational after school programs serving nearly 290 children, from ages six to 12-years-old, from socially underserved families. The centers offer hot meals, educational support, summer camps, fine art classes, and more, all targeted at lifting families out of poverty.

President Matt Astone, who is of Armenian descent, shared what the donation meant to the fraternity. “In the fall, we closed our chapter house due to the pandemic. Seeing our members rally around this cause and achieve this level of philanthropy is a testament to the strength of our brotherhood.”

Another Armenian member of the fraternity, Daniel Abdulian believes in this cause. “This issue is close at heart for my family. Knowing the recent events in Armenia, our brotherhood wanted to help those that need it the most.”

The fraternity wants to thank everyone who donated and for National Raisin’s generosity. In April, they will be raising money for Valley Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.The California Iota chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is home to True Gentlemen who value personal development, philanthropy, and brotherhood.

Asbarez