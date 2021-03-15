Failure to release Armenian POWs undermines implementation of trilateral statement – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Keeping Armenian captives hostage undermines the implementation of the agreements set out in the tripartite statement, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

The comments come after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said after Azerbaijani with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde that Azerbaijan, in accordance with its obligations, had handed over to the Armenian side all prisoners of war.

“This is another lie of the Azerbaijani side on this urgent humanitarian issue. The statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister contradicts the other relevant bodies of that country, which have confirmed the fact of presence of dozens of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, both during the hostilities and after the establishment of the ceasefire,” Anna Naghdalyan said.

“Azerbaijan fails to provide information on Armenian prisoners of war to the European Court of Human Rights, which deals with this issue within the framework of the “Armenia v. Azerbaijan” interstate case. The court recently decided to notify the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in this regard, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has repeatedly violated the deadlines set by the European Court and has not provided complete information. Currently, interim measures are being taken against Azerbaijan with regard to 188 Armenian captives. I must emphasize that non-implementation of interim measures is tantamount to a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights,”she said, adding that failure to comply with interim measures would amount to a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Spokesperson added that Paragraph 8 of the November 9, 2020 statement applies to all prisoners of war and other hostages, and noted that with such statements the Azerbaijani side shows that it deliberately does not fulfill this tripartite statement.

