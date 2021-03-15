Billboards in MA Exhort Biden to Recognize Armenian Genocide

BOSTON – During March and April 2021, on the eve of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Peace of Art www.peaceofart.org continues its annual campaign by erecting electronic billboards on busy highways in various cities in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States of America. The message on this year’s billboards is “Mr. President, with honor, dignity and courage, recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, the founding president of Peace of Art Inc., recently said, “Mr. Biden sponsored numerous bills in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Most recently, during the campaign for president, Mr. Biden promised to recognize the Armenian Genocide and to make human rights a priority if elected president. The Armenian Genocide is a human rights issue. We hope President Biden will have the courage to keep his promise and on the 24th of April recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

Peace of Art Inc. was formally founded in Massachusetts in 2003, but has been active since 1996. Peace of Art Inc. is a private non-profit, non-political, non-religious educational organization.

Peace of Art uses the universal language of art to raise awareness about human concerns, for the betterment of humanity, to promote peaceful solutions to conflicts, and to promote the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Peace of Art, Inc., is dedicated to the peacekeepers of the world, peace activists, all those who risk their lives for the welfare of the people. Since it was founded, Peace of Art has not solicited nor received funding from other sources.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator