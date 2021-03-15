Armenian Church appoints new Abbot to Dadivank Monastery

Siranush Ghazanchyan

By Pontifical Order of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, new appointments have been made for the clergy of the Mother See of Holy Ethcmiadzin.

Rev. Fr. Mkhitar Grigoryan has been temporally appointed to serve as an Abbot of Dadivank Monastery in the Diocese of Artsakh.

Rev. Fr. Nerses Harutyunyan, completing his duties in the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, has been appointed to serve in the Diocese of Artsakh, and at the same time, will serve as a spiritual pastor in Dadivank Monastery.

Deacon Manvel Sargsyan will also continue his service in Dadnivank Monastery, completing his duties in the RA Army Chaplaincy.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu