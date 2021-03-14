Stepanakert Municipality to build 44-day war heroes’ section of city memorial

The Stepanakert city hall has launched the construction of the Brotherhood Cemetery’s new section, where the heroes who have become immortal as a result of the 44-day war sleep. This was reported by the Information and Public Relations Department of Stepanakert Municipality.

“This decision of the city authorities is conditioned by the desire to relieve the families of our holy martyrs from financial burden. In addition, it is the duty of each of us to cherish the immortal memory of our boys and to support their relatives.

We also inform that the construction will be carried out in phased form, and the considerations—regarding the tombstones, photos, and other nuances—of the families of the fallen will be definitely discussed and taken into account,” the Stepanakert Municipality added in part.

