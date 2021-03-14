Armenia Consulate General in Iraq’s Erbil Starts Activities

The Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil, Iraq, informs that it has started its activities as March 1, and therefore the Embassy of Armenia in Baghdad will no longer accept Armenian visa applications from Iraqi Kurdistan, News.am reports, referring to Armenians Today.

Armenian visa applications from Iraqi Kurdistan will henceforth be accepted only by the Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil, phone: +0751 927 9793.

The opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil took place in late February.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency