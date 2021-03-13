Sniper deployed at rooftop of Armenian Foreign Ministry building

At least one sniper has been deployed in the Armenian Foreign Ministry building as the opposition announced a rally outside the ministry on Saturday.

Photos show the sniper perched atop the building of the ministry. Large police forces have also been deployed in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement urged people to gather outside the building “to greet” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is expected to pay a visit to the ministry.

“Nikol Pashinyan has decided to visit the Foreign Ministry at the second block of the government complex at 12:30am. On the Diplomat’s Day marked on March 2, he broke the established tradition and didn’t attended the ministry and instead decided to visit there on March 13. We will greet him outside the ministry building to once again voice our demand: Armenia without Nikol!” the statement released by the movement said.

Earlier in February, snipers were also positioned inside and on the rooftop of the parliament building during Pashinyan’s visit.

Panorama.AM