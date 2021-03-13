President Sarkissian discusses domestic political situation with head of My Step faction

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Within the framework of his discussions with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, President Armen Sarkissian met with the head of the “My Step” faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts.

The situation in the country, the ways to resolve it and overcome the domestic political crisis were discussed.

In this context, they attached importance to the dialogue between the political forces and reaching an agreement on holding early parliamentary elections.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu