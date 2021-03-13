Kim Kardashian continues to plug her Skims shapewear line in new set

She is navigating an increasingly complicated situation pertaining to her estranged husband as they push forward with their divorce.

But Kim Kardashian had business on the mind on Friday, when she again took to her Instagram to plug her shapewear line Skims.

The reality superstar, 40, appeared in two taupe-colored terry cloth sets of undergarments, one consisting of a sexy V-shaped thong and sports bra, the Daily Mail reports.

The gorgeous mother of four showed off her sensational figure in the underwear, holding a to-go cup of coffee and adding a matching robe which hung open.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stood on her barefoot tippy toes as she modeled the clothing in front of racks of other garments.

Her dark hair was pulled back tight into a long braid which hung down past her round derrière.

The second outfit included high-waisted leggings which accentuated the middle Kardashian sister’s teeny midsection.

Kim modeled a very subtle and fresh-faced makeup look for the shoot.

The social media share comes soon after it was revealed that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, has taken steps to ‘cut off’ his estranged wife as their divorce proceedings continue.

The superstar couple, whose split was revealed in January before Kim filed for divorce last month, are said to be only communicating through security after Kanye changed his number.

Despite the latest development, sources have confirmed that Kim is not cutting off his communication with their four children, North, seven, Psalm, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22, month, with various nannies helping make the co-parenting easier.

