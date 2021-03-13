Karmir Shuka will no be handed over: Artsakh denies the rumors

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The rumors claiming the Armenian forces will be withdrawn from the road passing through the Karmir Shuka settlement in Martuni region of Artsakh are misinformation, Spokesperson for Artsakh President Lusine Avanesyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The issue of handing over the Karmir Shuka is not being discussed and cannot be discussed. All the programs of the Artsakh authorities are related to the development of the settlement. Upon the instruction of President Aayik Harutyunyan, large-scale programs have already been launched in the village,” Avanesyan said.

She voiced regret that the issue of Karmir Shuka is constantly being manipulated, paying tribute to the Azerbaijani propaganda, or in an attempt to gain domestic political dividends.

The comments come after some Armenian media outlets reported that Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, General Rustam Muradov, a high-ranking official of the RA NSS demanded the Defense Army commander Mikael Arzumanyan to withdraw the Armenian troops from Karmir Shuka so that the road can be handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

“As for the commander of the Defense Army Mikael Arzumanyan, there can be no pressure on him on the part of President Harutyunyan,” the Spokesperson stated.

