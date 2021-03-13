International Exhibition “ArmHiTec” canceled amid Covid-19 concerns

Armenia’s Ministry of High Technology Industry has canceled the 3-rd International Exhibition of Arms and Defence Technologies “ArmHiTec-2021” due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Armenia and the introduction of restrictions on mass events holding in order to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in the country. The even will take place on 31 March – 02 April, 2022, the Exhibition website said.

It is noted that the exhibition was initially planned to be held in the period 25-27 March, 2021 with more than 60 exhibitors – industrial enterprises of Armenia and other countries. Official delegations from more than 20 countries were going to attend the exhibition and take active part in extensive business and negotiation programs.

“The Ministry of High Technology Industry of the Republic of Armenia emphasizes the importance of the development of military-technical cooperation and expresses confidence in successful accomplishment of “ArmHiTec” exhibition next year with wide international participation and representation of key global manufacturers in defense and security field,” the source added.

Panorama.AM