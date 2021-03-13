Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Roma’s Serie A clash against Parma

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma’s Serie A clash against Parma, head coach Paulo Fonseca told reporters today.

“Micki isn’t fit. In terms of the strikers then clearly it is Dzeko and Borja Mayoral who are available. Both of them are doing well and ready for the game, but I don’t want to say who will play,” Fonseca said.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan underwent therapy today following the muscle injury that he suffered on Thursday against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Armenian felt discomfort in his right calf in the first half and was replaced by Borja Mayoral.

