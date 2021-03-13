Deciphering Hatred: Armenian Genocide by Turkey & Hindu and Sikh Genocide by Pakistan (VIDEO)

by PAUL ANTONOPOULOS

March 5 saw a critical webinar organised by the New Delhi-based Red Lantern Analytica think tank about the Turkish perpetrated Armenia Genocide and the Pakistani perpetrated genocide against Hindus and Sikhs.

This comes following a previous webinar organised by Red Lantern Analytica titled: Indo-Greece Cooperation: Countering Turkey-Pakistan Nexus.

The Genocide webinar featured:

Yeghia Tashjian, a regional analyst and researcher, who spoke about the Armenian genocide and the relationship between Armenia-India Relationship.

Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, an author and human rights activist from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who spoke about Pakistani perpetrated genocide against Hindus.

Aarti Tikoo Singh, the Foreign Affairs and Strategic Affairs editor for IANS, who also spoke about the brutality Kashmiri Hindus have faced from Pakistan.

Anush Ghavalyan, an analyst from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who connected the Armenian Genocide to Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s policies against Armenians today.

Sunanda Vashisht, a writer, political commentator and columnist, who explained that Pakistan is not really a country but an experiment that has gone horribly wrong.

Harutyun Marutyan, the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who gave a comprehensive account of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenia has been at the receiving end of the tyranny of the Turkey-Azerbaijan unholy alliance.

At the same time, the Hindus and Sikhs in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been subject to genocide and grave human rights violations at the hands of Pakistan.

Red Lantern Analytica organised the webinar to bring together a diverse panel consisting of academicians and activists who have first-hand experienced these atrocities.

The webinar was moderated by Neena Rai.

Panellists made thought-provoking arguments and highlighted the nature and dynamics of the two genocides.

At the same time, the discussion witnessed a detailed discussion on the need for a “coalition on genocides” and the role of think-tanks and civil society organisations in effectively highlighting these issues.

Watch this MUST SEE webinar below.

