They See Need To Expand Support To Syunik Province, Says EU Envoy To Armenia

The European Union’s (EU) Local Empowerment of Actors for Development program aims to improve the living standards of communities, particularly of vulnerable groups. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, said this during Friday’s discussion of this program.

She noted the importance of this program, especially given the recent entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), under which it will be possible to continue cooperation for development of democracy, creation of new jobs, education, green ecology, gender equality, etc.

The EU has provided assistance in combating the effects of the coronavirus in Armenia, as well as providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and surrounding areas, Wiktorin added.

The development of the provinces of Armenia is also at the focus of the EU, respective assistance is provided—in particular, to the Lori, Shirak, and Tavush Provinces, she noted.

As per the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, they see also a need to expand assistance to the southern regions of the country, particularly the Syunik Province, and relevant discussions are in progress with the Armenian government.

In his turn, Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan highlighted the expansion of rural development opportunities in the country—in cooperation with the EU—in order to create new jobs, and not only in agriculture.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency