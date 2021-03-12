Search for War Casualties Suspended Amid Snow, Artsakh Authorities Say

Planned search operations for casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action were suspended in areas beyond Artsakh’s control due to snow and snowstorm on Friday, Panorama.am reports.

The operations were set to be carried out in Martuni and Varanda (Fizuli) regions. The search efforts will resume on Saturday, Artsakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Since the end of the war, a total of 1,499 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency