Quake hits Turkey, also felt in Armenia

The Territorial Survey for Seismic Protection of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations detected a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Turkey on Friday, March 12, at around 10am.

The earthquake struck 34 km south-west of the city of Igdir at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 5 at the epicenter.

The jolts were also felt in Vardanashen and Janfida villages of Armenia’s Armavir Province with magnitude 2-3 and in capital Yerevan with magnitude 2.

