President Sarkissian returns to work after medical examination

President Armen Sarkissian underwent a medical examination at Astghik Medical Center today, the President’s Press Office reports.

The President has already returned to normal work, the Office said.

President Sarkissian was diagnosed with coronavirus in January 2021, and was briefly hospitalized in London.

