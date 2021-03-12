President Arayik Harutyunyan Received the Delegation Led by Eghishe Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights

On March 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Eghishe Kirakosyan, representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights.

The cases of gross violations of the rights of the forcibly displaced, prisoners and other citizens as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 against the Republic of Artsakh, and their legal consequences were discussed at the meeting.

In order to identify the above-mentioned issues and organize their proper examination an agreement was reached to cooperate closely with the authorized state bodies of the Republic of Artsakh.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency