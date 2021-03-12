Post-War Attitudes in Armenia

By Varak Ghazarian

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a public opinion poll in Armenia from February 8 to 16, 2021, which included 1,510 people over the age of 18. The poll was conducted through phone interviews, with respondents being selected by random probability sampling of phone numbers.

The survey participants consider political instability to be the most important problem facing the country today, with 12% of participants reporting it as their first response.

Other numbers for most important problems facing the country:

11% believe it’s unemployment

9% believe it’s the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

8% believe it’s the need for military reforms and

6% believe it’s the bad work of the Armenian government.

When asked what the next steps the Armenian government should focus on regarding the November 10 ceasefire agreement, 97% of respondents said that the Armenian government should focus on domestic economic problems, political stability, and social issues.

Of the respondents, 92% are convinced that the focus should be on ensuring the secure return of residents of Artsakh to areas patrolled by Russian peacekeepers. According to 85% of the respondents, the government should focus on the renegotiation of the ceasefire agreement.

The prevailing mood among the Armenian population is almost equally divided.

25% have hope that the future will be somewhat better,

25% have insecurity, worry, or fear for the future

24% believe that the future will definitely be better, and

24% believe there will be total disappointment.

In regards to electoral reform, 37% of the respondents chose that early elections are definitely needed, and 18% chose that early elections are somewhat needed. Of the respondents, 30% are against the holding of snap elections, and 57% of respondents said that early elections should be held in the spring.

