Meeting initiated by President Sarkissian called off

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Taking into account that the My Step and the Bright Armenia parliamentary factions have accepted the President’s invitation for a meeting, the Prosperous Armenia faction and the Homeland Salvation Movement proposed their agenda for the meeting and presented conditions, at this moment the format of the meeting around one table becomes infeasible, the President’s Office said in a statement.

President Armen Sarkissian will continue his efforts; he is ready to have separate meetings both with those invited, as well as with the MPs not included in the factions of the National Assembly, with the representatives of different extra-parliamentary political forces.

These meetings will give an opportunity to hear everyone’s views once again, to further clarify the positions, and to formulate a working agenda based on results.

The President of the Republic reaffirms his conviction that the only way to resolve differences is through negotiations and dialogue, and that everything must be done to keep the country from being shaken.

On Wednesday President Armen Sarkissian invited the Prime Minister, the leaders of the parliamentary factions, the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting at the presidential residence on March 13.

