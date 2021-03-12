Armenian FM briefs Austrian counterpart on humanitarian situation in Artsakh following Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The sides praised the positive dynamics in bilateral relations and reaffirmed mutual readiness to make practical efforts to intensify the political dialogue, to expand and enrich the agenda of cooperation.

The Armenian and Austrian Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on issues related to the Armenia-EU partnership and the schedule of upcoming EaP events. Minister Aivazian emphasized that the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will create new opportunities for deepening cooperation with both the EU and EU member states and outlining new directions.

In the context of regional security and stability, Minister Aivazian briefed his Austrian counterpart on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, Azerbaijan’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the November 9 statement, in particular the repatriation of prisoners of war and other detainees. In terms of improving the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the need for the involvement of international partners was stressed.

Ministers Aivazian and Schallenberg attached importance to taking steps to preserve historical and cultural heritage and places of worship in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Referring to the security challenges in the OSCE region, including in the context of conflicts, both sides expressed concern over the involvement and transfer of armed terrorists and mercenaries. Cooperation within regional and international organizations was emphasized in this regard.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria addressed the issues of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-Chairmanship format.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu