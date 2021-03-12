Armenian Ambassador briefs US students on Armenian Genocide, Artsakh War

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 11, H.E. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA, provided an online lecture for the students of Dickenson Law faculty of the Penn University in the framework of the course “Crimes against Humanity.”

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed the students about the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkey in 1915 and highlighted the importance of the international recognition as a means of prevention for future genocides.

In this context the Ambassador mentioned the denial policy by Turkey and recalled some of the documents dated back to the beginning of the 20th century indicating the Genocide committed against Armenians.

The Ambassador once again expressed his gratitude to the countries which recognized the Armenian Genocide and emphasized the importance of the resolutions passed by the US Congress in 2019.

During the lecture the Ambassador presented the challenges and the humanitarian crisis after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. In this context he stressed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians and inhuman treatment depicted in numerous footages uploaded in social media.

The lecture continued in Q&A format.

