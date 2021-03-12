Aivazian Reaffirmed Armenia’s Intention to Further Deepen Relations with the UAE

On March 11, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Minister Aivazian reiterated Armenia’s intention to further deepen relations with the United Arab Emirates as a connecting link for multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Gulf Arab countries.

Ministers Aivazian and Al Nahyan touched upon a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The sides stressed the importance of maintaining the political dialogue, including through consultations.

IT, agriculture, food security, renewable energy, and tourism have been underlined as promising directions of trade economic cooperation. In this regard, the continuation of the work of Armenia-UAE Intergovernmental Joint Commission was emphasized.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized the bridging role of the Armenian community of the UAE in strengthening and deepening Armenia-UAE relations based on mutual trust. In this context, Minister Aivazian highly assessed the caring attitude of the UAE authorities towards the Armenian community, which is a proof of the UAE’s commitment to tolerance and cultural diversity.

The issues of regional security and stability were high on the agenda of the meeting. In this context, the Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted that the Middle East plays an important role in Armenia’s comprehensive security environment, and recent events have demonstrated how interconnected is the security of the South Caucasus and the Middle East. The Ministers agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and any manifestation of extremism is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency